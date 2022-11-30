LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.35% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

