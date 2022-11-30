LPL Financial LLC Purchases 230,012 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $37,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

