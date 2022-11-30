LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,175,613 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,175,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

