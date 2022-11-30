LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $42,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

