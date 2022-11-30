LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

