LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

