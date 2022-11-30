Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 41,360.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

