Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.37

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 15435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

