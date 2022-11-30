Lynne Saint Buys 7,631 Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Lynne Saint purchased 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.05 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$46,129.40 ($30,752.93).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nufarm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Nufarm’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

