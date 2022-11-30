Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

