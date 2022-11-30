Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

