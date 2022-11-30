Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

