Mark Thomas Miller Sells 57,437 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 57,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$369,779.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,320,113.56.

Crew Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.03.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

