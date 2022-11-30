Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 84,798 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Titan International Stock Down 3.7 %

TWI stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $887.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 437,102 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 85.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

