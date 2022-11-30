Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,548,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average is $202.60. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $404.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

