Michael George Skurski Sells 5,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$411,996.

Michael George Skurski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 24th, Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.14, for a total value of C$85,700.00.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

SEA stock opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 147.55. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Seabridge Gold

B. Riley restated a "buy" rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

