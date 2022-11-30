Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 15,000 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,725,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,345.92.

On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $189,108.00.

Mondee stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

