Natixis Investment Managers International Has $237,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cintas were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $450.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.48.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

