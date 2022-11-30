Natixis Investment Managers International Has $387,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Lear were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

