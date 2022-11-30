Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Invesco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

