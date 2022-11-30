Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $342.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day moving average is $293.32.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

