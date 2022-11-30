Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

