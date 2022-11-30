NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NCC Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
