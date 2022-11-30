NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44-6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

