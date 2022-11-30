Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,099,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,869 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $280.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $675.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

