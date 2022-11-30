NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

