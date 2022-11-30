Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $179,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

Nikola stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 159.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.