Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $179,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nikola stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
