NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

