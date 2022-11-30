Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ryan S. Napierski Sells 25,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

