Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

