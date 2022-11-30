NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

