Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $76.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $96,636,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

