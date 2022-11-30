Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.