OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 51.0 %

ONCS stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.