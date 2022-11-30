OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Stock Up 51.0 %
ONCS stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $34.76.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
