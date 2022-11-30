Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

