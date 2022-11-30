Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 1,853 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

LOW opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

