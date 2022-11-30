Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 5,351 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Price Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.