Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $521.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.49. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

