Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

PK stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

