Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

