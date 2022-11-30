Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 328,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $19,000,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.