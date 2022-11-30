Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

