Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

