Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

