Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $345,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

