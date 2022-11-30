Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $347,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,806 shares of company stock worth $1,630,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

U opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

