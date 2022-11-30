Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $461,000 Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in onsemi were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

