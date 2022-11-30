Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 11,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Target by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

