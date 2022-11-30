Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $510,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 395,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.71 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

