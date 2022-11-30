Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $531,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

